Al-Makura Charges Newly Appointed Executives

The Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura has charged new appointees to come up with new ideas that will take the state out of the recession it is facing.

He also signed the 2017 budget of 69.6 billion Naira into law, with an assurance of full implementation to meet the yearning of his people.

The governor however with allegations surrounding the construction of Lafia airport uses the opportunity to disclose that he is not deterred, as his concern is the futuristic benefits to the people of the state.

He moved with his new christened consolidation team for a maiden council meeting at the council chambers of the Government House.

The governor signed the 2017 budget which was reviewed from 67.1 billion Naira to 69.9 billion Naira by the House of Assembly.

He however assured of the full implementation of the budget to meet the yearning of his people.