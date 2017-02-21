Council Boss Lauds Gov Ahmed Over Extension Of TIC

The Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has been described as a visionary leader who wants the best for his state.

The Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairman of Ilorin West Local Government, Hon. Abdul Hameed Oladipupo Ali made this known in the state capital.

He said the governor’s decision to extend the TIC tenure was to consolidate the purpose for which they were put in place, while commending him for the gesture.

The chairman recalled that the TIC in the state were appointed to handle a particular situation which has to do with correcting the socio-economic situation of the councils, necessitated by recession across the country.

He further called on residents of the state to pray for the governor and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Sarkai who directed the TIC members to make the residents feel the impact of the state government at all levels.