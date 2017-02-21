Gov. Fayose Flags Off Dualization Of Ijero Township Road

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose have flagged off the dualization of Ijero Ekiti township road, in line with his administration’s urban renewal programme, with a promise to do his best for the people of the town.

Fayose while flagging the dualization of the road said, despite the financial upheaval confronting the state, his government will not rest on its oars in fulfilling all its electoral promises.

He also seized the purpose of his visit to call on the teeming supporters of the PDP in the town to remain calm and focused, despite the outcome of the Appeal Court judgement of the PDP leadership tussle.

The Commissioner for Works in Ekiti, Funmilayo Oguns lamented that Ijero Ekiti which has a total of 14 towns under it, is the 11 local government in the state to benefit from the dualization of road project.

Fayose however addressed the people of the town that his administration remains committed to the infrastructural development of the state.

He also ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the road leading to the College of Health Technology, Ijero Ekiti.