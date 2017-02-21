Gov El-Rufai Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops Four Commissioners

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, sacked four commissioners from his cabinet.

In a minor change of cabinet, Governor El-Rufai nominated replacements for the sacked commissioner for confirmation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KSHA).

The Clerk of the House of Assembly, Umma Hikima, was appointed as the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of the state, while Professor Kabiru Mato was nominated as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry.

Hafsat Baba was also appointed as the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and Jafaru Sani as the Commissioner for Local Government.

The governor also redeployed the Commissioner of Justice to environment, the Commissioner for Agriculture to Commerce and the Commissioner for Environment to the newly created Ministry of Stakeholders Relations.

The appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries and retirement of five old ones who have concluded their tenure was also announced.

According to the statement released by the Special Assistant to the Governor, Samuel Aruwan, Governor El-Rufai thanked all members of the team for the successes the State Government has recorded so far and wished them good luck in their future endeavours.