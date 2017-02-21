Guardiola Wary Of Monaco’s Strikers

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has warned his side to beware of Monaco’s strikers when they host the club in tonight’s UEFA Champions League, last 16 tie.

Leonardo Jardim’s side have already beaten Tottenham home and away in the Champions League’s group stages this season and knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League two years ago in knockout stages.

No other side in Europe has been so prolific this season or played with such a sense of attacking adventure.

Guardiola however, admits there should be no doubts about the threat they pose.