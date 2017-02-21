Health Workers Threaten Strike Over Poor Working Conditions

The Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike next week over the poor working conditions in government hospitals.

The union gave the warning on Tuesday through its president, Mr Ogbonna Chimela.

Speaking to reporters during a protest to the Ministry of Health in Abuja, Mr Chimela noted that efforts to address the issues with the ministry have yielded no positive result.

Apart from the issues of salaries structure, promotion and infrastructure, the union also called on the government to probe corruption cases in government hospitals.

They said that the cases of corruption have led most of the facilities to operate without drugs for patients.