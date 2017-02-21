Kaduna Attack: Govt. Enforces 24-Hour Curfew

The Kaduna State Security Council has enforced a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State with immediate effect.

This follows the recent attacks by gunmen that claimed lives and property in some communities in the two local government areas.

A statement by the spokesman for the state government, Samuel Aruwan, says the action became necessary in order to the residents and avoid further breakdown of law and order in the two Local Government Areas.

The statement directs all security agencies on a special operation in the two local government areas to ensure strict compliance of the curfew, stating that only workers on special duties and those on humanitarian services are allowed free movement after due clearance by security agencies.