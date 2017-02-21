EFCC Includes Women In Anti-graft War

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that the agency is incorporating women in the anti graft war.

Mr Magu gave this revelation on Tuesday while visiting the Chairman of Channels Media Group Mr. John Momoh.

He also denied allegation that a suspect recently died in the EFCC custody.

According to his family, Mr Nunugwo died on June 9, 2016, after he was arrested by the EFCC for his alleged role in a 91 million Naira fraud.

The lawyer to the family, Mr Paul Edeh, led relatives of the victim to the Ministry of Justice, where they had a private meeting with the Justice Minister.

Mr Edeh said that the Minister gave a directive that the issue be investigated and promised to get back to the family in a matter of days.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Susanne Nunugwo, lamented that she had not been able to see the corpse of her husband since his death two months ago.

She requested that her husband’s name be cleared as he had been declared guilty by the EFCC and was no longer alive to defend himself.

This will be his second to Channels Television since taking over as Acting Chairman of the EFCC.