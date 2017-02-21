NASS Expected To Debate 2017 Budget, Among Others

National Assembly will have a busy day today, as lawmakers resume plenary.

Going by information on the day’s itinerary, members of the Senate are expected to consider the President’s letter, extending his vacation indefinitely.

They are also expected to debate issues surrounding the 2017 budget, arising from the on going public hearing by the joint committees of the National Assembly.

Another issue that may occupy the Senate today is the second letter of the President, requesting the lawmakers to take a second look at the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Saraki, Dogara Meet With Buhari In London

The principal officers of the National Assembly, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the House of Representative Speaker, Yakubu Dogara during the short break were at the United Kingdom to see the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The President confirmed their arrival via Twitter, where he shared photos and stated: “Pleased to receive Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, tonight.

“I thanked them for visiting. I’m also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health,” Buhari added.

Also on the team, was the Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf.