PDP Ministers Meet With Jonathan Over Party’s Leadership Tussle

As the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to linger, former President Goodluck Jonathan has played host to major stakeholders in the party.

This time, it is the turn of the Forum of Former Ministers of the PDP to visit the former president in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Chairman of the forum and a former Minister of Special Duties, Mr Kabiru Turaki, briefed reporters shortly after their meeting with Dr. Jonathan.

He maintained that forum will challenge the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which affirmed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the PDP.

“I am aware that an appeal has been lodged against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division yesterday.

“With the notice of that appeal, I’m also aware that an application for injunction has been filled.

“So the position of the law in situations like this is that unless that application is taken and decided one way or the other that there is an interim stay and interim injunction.

“And so with that therefore, the caretaker committee continues as the organ that is legally charged with propelling the affairs of this party,” he said.

We Are Friends

Mr Kabiru opined that the leadership crisis rocking the party was not uncommon in a democratic setting.

He, however, noted that the Supreme Court was the final arbiter on all disputes and stated optimism that the party would overcome its crisis ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“This is not a war; this is a simple ordinary family feud within the PDP family.

“Even when we allow the court or we get to the point where the Supreme Court will have to make a pronouncement one way or the other, quite literally, we will still need each other.

“We are friends, we are family, we are brothers and sisters.

“So at the end of the day, even between the tongue and the teeth, there could be tense moments but it still does not mean that there will not be reconciliation between them,” the former minister said.