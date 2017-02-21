President Says He Needs More Time To Rest



The President, Muhammadu Buhari has said that he needs more time to rest before returning back to the country.

This is according to a press statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in an update on Buhari’s health.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating that the President stays longer than originally planned.”

“Thanks to millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and Churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern”.

The president left the country in January 2017, on an annual leave and a medical vacation which he wrote to the National Assembly of his intentions to extend.

Its now about 32 days since he left Nigeria.