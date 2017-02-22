Ayade Offers 1million Naira For Information On Kidnappers

The Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has imposed a new security law on kidnapping and armed robbery.

He announced 1million Naira for anyone who can offer information leading to the arrest of kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.

The new law became necessary following the high spate of kidnapping and other forms of Criminality experienced lately in some parts of the state metropolis.

The Executive Order, christened “Hafiz law”, according to Governor Ayade, stipulates that anybody who whistle blows on an armed robber or a kidnapper by intelligence or investigation that the armed robber or kidnapper is found to be true, that person is entitled to 1million Naira.

Ayade made this known at the Exco Chambers of the governor’s office when the new Commissioner of Police posted to the State, Hafiz Mohammed paid him a courtesy call.

The governor expressed his displeasure in a situation where suspected criminals arrested in time pasts on issues relating to armed robbery or kidnapping found their way back into the street without prosecution.

He assured the new police commissioner of his administration’s readiness to offer any institutional support to the police for effective policing of the State.

CP Inuwa, in his remarks disclosed that, he is ready to work with anybody who is willing to assist the police in ensuring that the state remains peaceful, while assuring the State Government of delivering effectively for the safety of lives and properties of residents.