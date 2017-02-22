Buhari Calls Kano Governor During Prayers

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday reportedly spoke with the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, during a prayer session in the state government house.

The prayer was said to have been organised by the state government officials for the quick recovery of the president.

Speaking to the governor, Buhari confirmed that the status of his health was improving.

“I’m much better now and I thank you for the prayers and indeed the entire Nigerians”.

The brief conversation was believed to have been heard by the people in the hall, having been placed on speakerphone.

This is coming after several calls by citizens recently, for President Buhari to speak directly to Nigerians who are eager to know the true state of his health.

On Tuesday, he sent a second letter to the senate, stating his intention to extend his stay again in the United Kingdom where he is currently on vacation and receiving treatment.