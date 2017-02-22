FEC Holds Valedictory Session For Amina Mohammed

It was an emotional moment in the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, as Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council held a valedictory session for the out-going Minister Of Environment, Amina Mohammed.

Mrs Mohammed, who has served the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for 15 months, is taking over as the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations.

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who chaired the session, described the out-going minister as a role model to Nigerian women.

Some of her colleagues also lauded her achievements, describing her as a gift from Nigeria to the world.

The minister, who could not hide her emotions while giving her address, said she was proud to be the one to fly Nigeria’s flag up there at the United Nations, promising to give it her best shot.