Femi Adesina Appeals To Nigerians To Be Patient

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has appealed to Nigerians to be more patient.

He said that the President will be back once he gets clearance from his doctors in the United Kingdom.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, Mr. Adesina did not specify when the President would return, but added that “Only the President and his doctors know when he will be returning”.

President Says He Needs More Time To Rest

On Tuesday, the President through a press statement said he needed more time to rest, before returning back to the country.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating that the President stays longer than originally planned.”



“Thanks to millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and Churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern”.

The president left the country in January 2017, on an annual leave and a medical vacation which he wrote to the National Assembly of his intentions to extend.

On February 5, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the National Assembly informing them of his desire to extend his leave, in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes,” Adesina stated.