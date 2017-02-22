Kim Jong-Nam Killing: Malaysia Seeks North Korea Embassy Official

Malaysia has asked North Korea to assist in searching for a senior embassy official wanted in connection with the killing of Kim Jong-Nam.

Mr Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died last week at Kuala Lumpur airport.

Confirming details of the killing, the police said two women approached him and wiped a toxin on his face.

There is widespread suspicion that North Korea was behind the attack, which its envoy in Malaysia has angrily denied.

Authorities are still waiting for the results of the post-mortem examination of Mr Kim’s body, and are seeking his family members to provide a DNA sample.

However, North Korea has demanded that Mr Kim’s body be returned to them, and has angrily objected to Malaysia conducting an autopsy of the body.