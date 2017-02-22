Man Docked For Alleged Assault In Osun State

An Osun Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife has docked one Dayo Adebayo, 29, for alleged assault on a pregnant woman.

The prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Febraury 13, around 11:45 pm at Ehindi Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi, said Adebayo assaulted the woman named Blessing Monday, by hitting her with his fist across her face, leading to various injuries.

He added that the offence was contrary to and punishable under section 356 of the Criminal Code (Cap 34 Vol 11), Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against him.

Defence counsel, Mrs Innocent Akhigbe, therefore pleaded for the bail of the accused in most Liberal terms, promising that her client would not jump bail and would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Risikat Olayemi granted the bail of the accused in the sum of 5,000 Naira with one surety each in like amount.

Olayemi added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, and must reside within the court jurisdiction and the address of the accused and surety to be verified by the prosecutor.

She further stated that both the accused and surety should present two recent passport photographs as well as provide tax clearance certificates for three years.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned to March 20, 2017 for hearing.