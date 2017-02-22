National Assembly To Enact Law To Strengthen NAFDAC

The National Assembly says it is ready to enact and amend relevant laws that will strengthen the National Agency for Foods, Drugs, Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in checking fake and counterfeit drugs in Nigeria.

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, Usman Muhammad stated this in Ilorin at the flag off of the workshop on rational use of drugs, animal feeds, pesticides and chemicals organised by NAFDAC.

Muhammad particularly noted that the House of Representatives would continue to identify with NAFDAC in protecting Nigerians against consumption of fake and counterfeit drugs.

The acting Director General of NAFDAC, Mrs. Yetunde Oni also called on stakeholders to maintain rational use of medicines in Nigeria, to ensure that only quality regulated products reach the market and ultimately, the consuming public.

She stated that, NAFDAC has adopted a holistic, multifaceted strategy which transcends local and international barriers in safeguarding the health of the nation.

These strategies she said included sustained public enlightenment campaigns, national and international collaborations, capacity building for members of staff and review of NAFDAC laws.

She however, implored Kwarans to buy medicines from only licensed pharmacies and patent medicines shops, promising to work in close collaboration with other agencies to ensure the rational use of medicines in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the representative of the State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed at the occasion, the Secretary to the State Government, Isiaka Gold advocated for stiffer penalties for manufacturers, suppliers and individuals found guilty of producing and distributing counterfeit drugs.

He however said that the activities of the individuals especially in the health sector have led to life threatening health situations and avoidable loss of lives, and urged the public to be vigilant while purchasing drugs and other related product.

Ahmed assured that the government would continue to support NAFDAC in its effort towards eradicating the circulation of products that are harmful to consumers.

He called on pharmacies in the state to ensure that they register and renew their licenses as at when due with the pharmacists council of Nigeria through the State Ministry of Health.