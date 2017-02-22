Ogun Govt. Commissions Children Emergency Medical Facilities

An emergency facility to enhance child health care services has been commissioned in Ogun State, to give a leap to the desire of the state government for qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery.

The facility, a ‘one stop-shop’ for child care delivery built in the State General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, is equipped with State-of-the-art facilities including laboratory, pharmacy and doctor’s call room for 24 hour service.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye who performed the commissioning said the facility would enable children access health care service without stress, adding that the government’s focus was to make health care accessible to every child in the State.

He commended the management of the hospital for making judicious use of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the construction of the ward, assuring that similar project would be replicated in other government-owned hospitals across the State.

He explained that, to achieve the efficient health care delivery programme of the present administration, the ministry had put in place mechanism to improve efficiency among the staff and inculcated fund revolving strategy in the management of its facilities for optimal performance.

“In order to achieve the mission of the state government in the health sector, we have imbibed two strategies which are to improve efficiency and alternative ways of revolving funds so that money gotten from the sale of drugs could be used for the hospital development”, he said.

However, the Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, noted that pediatricians had been engaged to deliver services that would meet the unique needs of children during emergency.

“We understand that our children need proper attention, especially during emergency, that is why we have decided to separate their emergency ward from the adults”, he said.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Olukayode Oladeinde enjoined parents to give proper attention to their children to ensure a better and healthy future for them.