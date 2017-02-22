Osinbajo Withholds Assent On Four Bills Passed By NASS

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is withholding assent on four bills passed by the National Assembly in 2016.

The bills are the the Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, National Lottery Amendment Bill, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund Amendment and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill.

The Acting President in a letter read by Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki at plenary gave several reasons for rejecting the bills.

According to him, the Dangerous Drug Amendment Bills was rejected because of certain words and phrases that may be inconsistent with the principle Act and the spirit behind the amendment.

The National Lottery Amendment Bill was rejected because of pending legal challenges on the competence of the National Assembly to legislate on the matter.

In a swift reaction, a federal lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye argued that the Acting President and the Executive do not have the powers to reject bills passed by the National Assembly.

But the Senate President said the matter would be referred to the legal department in the National Assembly.