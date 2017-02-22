Pockets Of Attacks By Boko Haram Fictitious – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed the pockets of attacks by members of Boko Haram.

The government says it is a feeble attempt by the terrorists to make themselves relevant, having lost the battle to destabilise Nigeria.

Speaking at the 7th National Security Summit in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Danjuma Sheni, said the government remains committed to providing security for all persons resident within the country.

He, however, condemned the isolated attacks carried out by members of the Boko Haram sect.

“The isolated attacks we have been witnessing, particularly since the terrorists were dislodged from Sambisa forest is not unexpected, but will eventually be brought to an end,” said the Permanent Secretary.

For the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, it is time to match words with action.

“Truly, the problem is not lack of what to do or lack of papers, but the strength to implement what we have agreed to do,” the monarch said.

The Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral Samule Alade, who shared the same view with the Sultan, said “having technically defeated Boko Haram, there is the need to as a matter of urgency, build upon the gains recorded”.

On his part, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, decried the new status of his state as the home of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents.

“Majority or some of them have relocated to Kogi State where I have the opportunity of governing.

“Just two nights ago and last night, members of the Armed Forces and the police arrested four high profile Boko Haram members with IEDs and all sort of weapons.

“Kogi state is a haven for the Boko Haram members that have been displaced from the northeast.

“However, they have chosen a wrong place to seek refuge,” the governor noted.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, warned against the danger of spreading fake news, tagging it a new threat to Nigeria’s security.

“This phenomenon of fake news is a serious issue and I think the Armed Forces should also pay as much attention as they are paying to tactics and strategy to counter this fake news,” he advised.

The 7th edition of the National Security Seminar is organised by the alumni association of the NDC.

The issue of national security dominated the discussion tagged: ‘Consolidating the Gains of Counter Terrorism Operations in Nigeria’.