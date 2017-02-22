Youths, Traders Protest Over Alleged Invasion Of Rice Market

Some youths and traders have brought activities and vehicular movement on the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta expressway to a halt, following a protest over alleged invasion of the rice market by men of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The protest which lasted for hours, took the intervention of the Sango Ota Police Area Commander, Adegoke Fayoade, to restore normalcy to the area.

Meanwhile, the Customs Public Relations Officer, Federal Operation Unit, Jerry Attah, dismissed the claims of market invasion, explaining that men of the command on surveillance noticed smugglers were moving rice in bulk on motorcycles from a canoe to a store in the area.

He added that the command only evacuated some of the alleged smuggled rice at the warehouse in the early hours of Wednesday to the Customs warehouse in Ikeja.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Channels Television that normal activities have been restored to the area