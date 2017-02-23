Ali Modu Sheriff Moves Into PDP Secretariat

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has moved into the national secretariat of the party, nine months after it was sealed by the Police in May 2016.

Senator Sheriff said the reopening of the party’s secretariat would enable him and the National Working Committee to work towards returning the party to its status in 1999.

He also assured PDP faithful that none of them would be victimised, noting that his goal was to reunite the party and make it stronger once more.

Sheriff had earlier told journalists in Abuja that he had perfected all legal documents required for the reopening of the secretariat.

He added that the PDP convention committee was working towards conducting a national convention that would elect principal officers soon.

The former Borno State Governor was reinstated as the PDP National Chairman on February 17, after a long leadership tussle that shook the party.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi was illegal and cannot act on behalf of the party.

Justice Sanga said that due process was not followed in the decision by the PDP convention to dissolve the Ali Modu Sheriff-led chairmanship and hence, should be disregarded.