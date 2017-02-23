Alleged Money Laundering: Court Stalls Belgore’s Trial

The absence of the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo at the Federal High Court today stalled the trial of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dele Belgore, on charges of money laundering.

Mr Belgore, a former PDP governorship candidate in Kwara State was arraigned on February 8, 2017 on a 5 count charge alongside a former Minister of National Planning, Prof of Political Science and International Relations, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman.

Today, one Nkereuwen Anana, a lawyer from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office told presiding Justice Rilwan Aikawa that the Prosecutor in the case, Mr Oyedepo was experiencing some difficulty getting to the court as his vehicle broke down on his way.

Anana also told the court that the first prosecution witness coming in from Ekiti was still on his way.

He then asked Justice Aikawa to stand down the case for a few hours to enable the counsel and his witness to arrive.

Counsel to the first defendant, Mr. Ebun Sofunde (SAN) however opposed the application for a short stand down.

He said he had another matter for the day besides, he submitted that the court could not wait for a witness who was still on his way. He then urged the court to instead adjourn the case.

The other defence counsel aligned with his submission.

After listening to the parties, Justice Aikawa urged the EFCC to show more seriousness so that this case could be disposed of as quickly as possible.

He then ruled in favour of an adjournment which was fixed for March 13 and 14 for commencement of the trial.

Alleged Money Laundering

Belgore and Sulaiman were accused of making two separate cash payments of 450million Naira and 50million Naira on March 27, 2015, without going through any financial institution.

The EFCC claimed that the defendants paid the 50million to one Sheriff Shagaya.

EFCC said the cash sums were above the lawful threshold permitted by the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The commission also claimed that the defendants “ought to have reasonably known that the 450million Naira and 50million Naira formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were subsequently admitted to bail on self-recognisance.‎