Amnesty Report: Army Dismisses Allegations

The Defence headquarters has denied allegations levelled against them by the Amnesty International, describing it as false and intended to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Military.

In a statement signed by the Army Spokesperson, Brig-General Rabe Abubakar, the Army “Without mincing words, the allegations contained in the said report are not only inconceivable but also have no place in the Nigerian Military”

“In as much as the Nigerian Military acknowledges and respects the views and constructive criticism of individuals, groups or even international organizations, including Amnesty International, it will not fall for not accepting this deliberate falsehood”.

“It is on record that Amnesty International embarked on such series of false allegations against the Nigerian military and other security forces as far back as the inception of the military action, against terrorists in the north east.

“Amnesty International would only encourage activities of non-state actors who take up arms against the state, killing, maiming and destroying public property but would always accuse security forces who are sacrificing everything to restore peace and normalcy.”’

The Army was accused by the Global Rights Watch, Amnesty International of allegedly killing 240 persons in Borno and 177 agitators of the indigenous peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

Amnesty International Nigeria also condemned death penalty as capital punishment gradually being embraced by states, underscoring that it must be abolished.