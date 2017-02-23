Boko Haram Members, Armed Bandit Paraded In Lokoja

About 17 suspected criminals and Boko Haram terrorist who have been hibernating within Kogi State have been nabbed and paraded by the Nigerian Army in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Commandant, Chari Maigumeri Barracks in Lokoja, Brigadier General Henry Ayamasaowea while parading the suspects before the State Governor, Yahaya Bello said they were picked up following a special operation by the Nigerian Army, Navy and the DSS, who have been working around the clock in the last three weeks in the state to put an end to the kidnapping and invasion of insurgents into the state.

Meanwhile, apart from the Boko Haram members nabbed by the joint operation, those arrested and paraded also include the hoodlums that attacked a police station in Eika, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi state where two police officers were killed.

Some of the items recovered from the terrorist are several Ak 47, locally made guns, 12 masks of different size, ammunition, dagger, pump action guns, grenade and explosives devises.

The Commandant, briefed the governor on how the 17 suspects were all arrested in Okene and its environs, he said the joint operation combed the entire central senatorial district of the state and the insurgence have invaded Kogi state after the military success in Sambisa forest.

The Operation Officer Lieutenant Colonel, Tosin Ayoola also gave the governor a breakdown on what they have on ground, he identified the suspects as members of the Boko Haram and not a suspect.

However, Governor Bello said, “If the joint task-force will build on the tempo adopted in arresting this suspected terrorist, then crime will be reduced within the shortest time in Kogi state”.