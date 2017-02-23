Cameroon Forcibly Repatriates Over 500 Nigerians

The Cameroonian Government has forcibly repatriated at least 517 Nigerians to their homeland, reports said.

The deportees include 313 asylum seekers who fled Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s Northeast.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said efforts are ongoing to get details surrounding the action by the Cameroonian government and the condition of the affected Nigerians.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is reported to be very concerned about the expulsion.

The commission has called on the Cameroonian Government to respect international conventions and offer asylum, as against the forced repatriations.

The UNHCR is planning to sign an agreement with Cameroon and Nigeria in March, for the voluntary return of 85,000 Nigerian refugees.

Reports said a similar crisis has developed in Kenya, where the government is trying to close down the Dadaab refugee camp and expel asylum seekers who fled the Al-Shabaab insurgency in Somalia.

A Kenyan court had on February 9 blocked the plan to close the refugee camp, saying it amounted to “group persecution”.