College Workers Protest Suspension Of Colleagues

Workers at the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor plantation in Ibadan have demanded the reinstatement of suspended Principal Officers of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic in the institution.

The workers are also calling for the removal of the provost, Engr. Babajide Adelrkan.

They converged on the entrance of the institution early in the morning with placards of various inscriptions calling for the implementation of all the directives of the Minister of Agriculture, over the issues in contention particularly the reinstatement of their colleagues.

They paralysed business and other activities within and outside the premises which housed three other government establishment, as they locked the three gates that lead to the Moor plantation.

The students and other staffs were denied access into the premises while those inside were also prevented from coming out.

Speaking with Journalists on the essence of the protest, the Co-coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic in the Southwest, Olawale Adetunji said the crisis rocking the Federal College of Agriculture, Moore Plantation ibadan started when the workers decided to join the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic.

He added that at inception, the arrangement was going smoothly until the present Provost of the college came into power.

He vowed that the union will not back down on the protest until all the five point directives ordered for implementation by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh are implemented.

The Co-coordinator also said, the Vice President of the Academic Staff Union in Nigeria, Barrister Timothy Ogunseye maintained that the national leaders of the union are in full support of the demands by staff of the college, and the refusal of the Provost from implementing the directives of the minister in reinstating the sack workers, is treasonable.

He said ” As far as I am concerned what they are doing is treasonable felony. The constitution is clear, section 40 on Freedom of Association, members here have chosen to align with ASUP and that is their right”.

The chairman of the union at the institution, Comrade Jokanola Olufemi stated that’ “these suspended workers of the union are being treated unjustly and we are ready to go to any length to ensure the implementation of the government directives to reinstate them”

Also they are demanding the implementation of all the directives of the Minister of Agriculture and rural development dated December 16, 2016 as they have fulfilled their end of the agreement, which included writing an official letter of apology to the management of the institution.