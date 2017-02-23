Cross River Records First Death From Lassa

The Cross River State Government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever death in the state in Nigeria’s south-south.

The confirmation follows a positive test result received from the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control, Irrua in Edo State.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

She said the ministry consequently mandated the epidemiology team to begin contact-tracing immediately for effective monitoring.

Dr. Asibong described the incident as unfortunate, adding that it was the first time the state is reporting the case of death from the disease.

She called on the general public to increase their personal hygiene as this remains one of the most effective preventive measures.

The commissioner stated that personnel at the primary healthcare centres across the state have been asked to watch out for the signs and symptoms of Lassa fever in their patients and report any suspected case to the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA).