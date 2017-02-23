Delta State Partners ICPC On Anti-Corruption Fight

In line with the Federal Government’s stance on corruption, the Delta state government has also decided to key into the anti-corruption fight.

In achieving this, the Delta state government has teamed up with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to intensify the fight against corruption during a one-day summit which took place in Asaba the Delta state capital.

According to participants at the summit, corruption constitutes a serious threat to good governance, rule of law, peace and security, aimed at tackling poverty and economic backwardness.

The event which took place at the Grand Hotels, was also geared towards creation of awareness to empower the public to resist corruption and embrace integrity through education.

While officially flagging off the fight against anti-corruption, the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, called for the restructuring of values in the family as a unit of the Nigerian society.