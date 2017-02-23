Edo PDP/APC Trade Words Over Obaseki’s 100 Days In Office

The achievements recorded by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his first hundred days in office have continued to generate reactions from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Addressing journalists at the PDPs secretariat in Benin City, the Edo state capital, the Chairman Of the Party, Dan Orbih, said that the muted celebrations by the APC depicts little accomplishments.

Reacting to the statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, John Mayaki, said the concept of a hundred days in office was originally a PDP creation.

Obaseki was sworn-in as the Edo state governor, on November 12, 2016, at the expiration of the term of office of Adams Oshiomhole.