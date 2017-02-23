FG Files Fresh Charges Against Saraki

The Federal Government has filed fresh charges against the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, who is standing trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Federal Government who had at the last sitting increased the charges to 17, told the court that it has filed a further amendment bringing the charges to 18.

The Senate President pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the new charges, the Senate President is accused of making false declaration, when he declared that he purchased a property at number 15A Macdonald Street Ikoyi, Lagos through his company Carlisle Properties Limited in 2003, but the said property was actually sold to G and C Real Estates Properties and Investment Company limited for 12million Naira.

He is also accused of making false declaration that he acquired the properties through sales of agricultural commodities, when it was purchased using a loan from a commercial bank.

The Trial has continued with an investigator from the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Samuel Madojemu, the Head of Investigation Department in the Code of Conduct Bureau.