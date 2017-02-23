Global Rights Watch Accuses Army Of Extra-Judicial Killings

The Global Rights Watch, Amnesty International has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his commitment on accountability and ensure security officers found guilty of maltreatment and dehumanising citizens, face the full weight of the law.

At the launch of its 2016 report, Amnesty International Nigeria condemned death penalty as capital punishment gradually being embraced by states, underscoring that it must be abolished.

The Human Rights group announced that it is equally following closely the Ogoni cleanup process embarked by the Federal Government.

The conflict and crisis in the north east and the issue of continuous torture of citizens by the Nigeria security forces.

Year after year, damning revelations trail the Amnesty International report on Nigeria’s Human Rights violation.

In the 2016 report, the Human Rights Watch group urged the Nigerian government to keep its promise on accountability and human rights.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Army in a statement described the accusations of human rights abuse and murder levelled against the military as a lie.

But the undeterred group maintains that it will release more reports hoping for a better action by the government.