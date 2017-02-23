ITF Raises Alarm Over Increase In Unemployment Rate

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has raised an alarm over the increasing rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

By the year 2050, the country’s population is projected to have hit five hundred million, a projection that has become a cause for concern to the Federal Government.

This fact, which was revealed by the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, Mr Joseph Ari, during his visit to Benue state, underscores the need for massive skill aquisition and empowerment programmes for Nigerians, especially the youth.

It has therefore prompted the training of 9,000 youths in 18 states of the federation by the agency.