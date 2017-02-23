Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Wife

A Lagos High Court in Ikeja has sentenced a man, Sulaiman Olalekan, to death by hanging for the murder of his wife, Mrs Chika Egbo on November 20, 2012 in a case of domestic violence.

In a judgement passed on Thursday, in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, of the Ministry Of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi.

The convict (Olalekan), on the fateful day, allegedly poured acid on his wife, having become overwhelmed by the fact that the deceased went back to prostitution against his best advice.

Trial judge, Justice Lawal Akapo, in his judgment, convicted Olalekan for the murder of his wife and sentenced him to death accordingly.

In line with the zero tolerance posture of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration on issues of domestic violence, the Lagos State Government through the State’s Ministry of Justice, took over the prosecution of the case and filed necessary processes in court.

Olalekan reportedly met the deceased at Signal Hotel in Ijeshatedo area of Lagos state, where they started a relationship that resulted in marriage.

However, the deceased reportedly reneged on her commitment to the relationship by returning to prostitution, which caused Olalekan to procure acid from a battery charger in Ikotun area of the state and deceitfully invited her to visit with his mother on the said day when he poured raw acid on the deceased.

The victim was admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for emergency treatment, where she eventually died.

Arriving at his judgment, Justice Akapo, said he believed that the murder of Chika Egbo by Olalekan was premeditated.

In reaction to the judgment, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem, who was the lead prosecuting counsel, thanked the court for a well-considered punishment.

“Today’s judgment is a victory in our fight against domestic violence and a victory for domestic violence victims”.

This is coming as a fulfilment of Governor Ambode’s 2016 pledge to make Lagos uncomfortable for perpetrators of domestic violence, after leading an All-Male Walk against Sexual and Gender Based Violence.