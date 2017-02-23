NAPTIP Partner NGOs Against Human Trafficking, Illegal Migration

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic In Persons and other related matters (NAPTIP), is seeking collaborations with relevant stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration.

The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP in Benin city, the Edo state capital, Mr Odita Ebenezer, made this known while meeting with members of a non-governmental organization, the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration, Immigration, Development and Re-integration, at his office in Benin city.

The meeting between NAPTIP and the NGO focused on ways of intensifying public awareness on the dangers of human trafficking and its negative impact on the society.