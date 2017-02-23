Nigeria To Float Sovereign Green Bonds

The Nigerian government has expressed its readiness to become the first country in Africa to float sovereign green bonds.

The development is aimed at addressing some of the country’s most challenging issues of energy and the environment.

This came to the fore on Thursday at the interface between the Federal Government and its agencies, led by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the debt market community in Lagos state.

Professor Osinbajo said the government would flag off the climate change bond investment vehicle, which he believes would open the way for other private sector issuers in Nigeria.

The Minister of Power, Housing and Works, Mr Babtunde Raji Fashola, also spoke about the global shift to clean energy.

He hinted on how Nigeria is ramping up on its efforts at achieving the right energy mix to which the new bond will apply.