Nigerian Army Jails Personnel For Molesting A Civilian

The Nigerian Army has found Private Suleiman Olamilekan, of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt, guilty of maltreating Ebere Ohakwe and he has been sentenced to 28 days Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and salary forfeiture.

This is in accordance to the Nigerian Army’s policy of zero tolerance to unprofessional conduct as well as its uncompromising stance on discipline and commitment to the rule of law, 6 Division.

It would be recalled that there was a report on social media that the soldier maltreated Ebere Ohakwe, at Omagwa Checkpoint along Port Harcourt, Onitsha road on January 30, 2017.

In a statement by Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, “This prompted the decision of the authorities of the Headquarters 6 Division to thoroughly investigate the matter with the view to serving justice adequately as required by the laws of the Nigerian Army.

“Consequently, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okon Udoh, ordered the immediate arrest of the soldier and his Guard Commander for investigation and disciplinary action.

He also invited the victim to his office and assured her that the matter would not be treated lightly”.

However, the Major General said: “We wish to assure the general public that proactive measures have been put in place to forestall a re-occurrence of such misconduct in the future.

“We will equally welcome prompt and accurate reports of any such misconduct within Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta States to appropriate superior authority via the following numbers: 09072509436, 09072509437 and 09072509438.

“We also wish to reassure the general public of our commitment to their safety and security as required by the laws of our great nation, while soliciting the support and cooperation of all towards eradicating all forms of criminality within our society”, he added.