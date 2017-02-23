Ondo Police Command Parade Sixteen Crime Suspects

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded 16 suspected criminals in Akure for terrorising the peace of the state.

The suspects are said to have been involved in various crime ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Commissioner of Police, Hilda Ibifuro Harrison said majority of the suspects were arrested based on useful information from the public to the police authority in the state.

She added that as soon as investigations are concluded on the suspects, they will be charged to court for proper prosecution.

“There has been a case of the murder of a policeman in Okitipupa and three cases of armed robbery reported, where money and other valuables were stolen.

“They have been interrogated on what they have done and they will soon be charged to court in accordance with the law.

The police boss who appreciated the support and cooperation of the citizenry for giving useful information to the police, in order to stem down crime rate and vices in the state, said the work of the security is a joint effort of both public and the police.

She commended citizens of Ondo state for collaborating with the police by giving information as to where all the suspects, arms and ammunitions were kept.

She however, task the people to be more Law abiding as the baton of leadership is changing in the state in few days to come, advised the people to always report any strange and suspected movement in their communities to the police, in order to make the state a no go area for criminals and ensure a crime-free environment.

On the swearing in ceremony of the incoming governor of the state Mr Olurotimi Akeredolu, the police boss said, the police and other security agencies will work together to ensure that the occasion is peaceful and orderly.

“We are expecting visitors in the state to partake in the process of inauguration of a new government. I urge everyone to be law abiding. The police and other sister security agencies are working together to ensure peace and forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state before during and after the inauguration. The CP stated.