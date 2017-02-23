Oyo Governor Conducts Prayers For Nigeria, Buhari

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, worried about the state of the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, called for an interfaith prayer service.

Political, religious and traditional rulers from all the 33 local government areas of the state went beyond tribal, political and religious sentiments as they converge to pray for peace and well-being of the President, as he continues to receive medical treatment abroad.

Worried by the lingering spate of economic and security challenges facing Nigeria, Christian and Muslim leaders led an interfaith service at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan to also offer prayers for progress, peaceful atmosphere in the country.

Some of the clerics at the event stressed the need for Nigerians to reconnect with God for the attainment of purposeful socio-economic development in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ajimobi expressed optimism that Nigeria will bounce back from recession within the next six months.

He lauded the initiative of the prayer session, stressing the importance of prayer for things to return to normal in Nigeria.

Nigeria Will Flourish Again

The governor maintained that though the leaders are trying their best to ensure that the situation gets back to normal, but the country needs divine intervention.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economy would flourish again if the momentum of collective intellectual efforts were sustained.

”The first reason why we are praying is not only to make requests from God but to appreciate God as he decreed that when we call on him, he will hear us; the second reason is to pray for peace, unity, and progress.

“The crude oil market is improving, Nigeria is producing two million barrels per day and the price of crude is improving.

“With the way things are going, Naira will start improving within the next three to six months,” the governor said.

Commenting on the role of women, wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Ajimobi, said ”the role of women is to pray for Nigeria and to imbibe discipline in our children to keep them away from trouble.

“If we instill the fear of God in them, they will continue to do the right thing”.

Spirit Of Positive Thinking

On his part, a former senator, Lekan Balogun, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, commended the organisers of the event for looking beyond political and religious barriers to pray for the peace of the country and recovery of the President.

Dignitaries from various political and religious extraction also laud the initiative which brought all and sundry together with a common purpose.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Relations, Abimbola Siyanbade, said Nigerians are known to be prayerful but the situation on ground calls for unity of purpose among religious leaders and their adherence to pray to God with oneness of spirit.

He said the event was put together for people of the state to pray for peace and progress in Nigeria.

Highlight of the event was prayer for the state, Nigeria and political leaders in the country among others.

Clerics admonished Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of positive thinking and attitudinal change towards leaders, calling on all to offer prayers for the President.