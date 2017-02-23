Police Warn Against Wilful Destruction Of Property In FCT

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has warned individuals and groups against indulging in acts that would result in the destruction of property and cause a breakdown of law and order.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, of the FCT Police command, Anjuguri Manzah.

According to the statement, the warning follows the invasion of the office of one of the telecommunication service providers at the Maitama District, by a group on February 23, 2017.

The CP while condemning the act, stated that the police would not hesitate to apply the appropriate sections of the law in the prosecution of those arrested for causing the breakdown of law and order.

The public was therefore enjoined to always adopt civil and legitimate channels in registering grievances instead of resorting to self-help and causing security breach.