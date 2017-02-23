Xenophobia: Nigeria Asks South Africa To Protect Foreigners

Nigeria has appealed to the South African Government to take every step necessary to protect its citizens in the face of renewed wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

The call was made by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Khadijat Bukar Abba, at a news conference in Abuja.

Mrs Abba urged Nigerians to be calm while assuring them that the government was taking steps to address the matter.

The appeal followed the protest by Nigerian students at the premises of some South African businesses in the Federal Capital Territory.

Earlier in response to a summon, South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Lulu Mnguni, briefed the Foreign Affairs Ministry on what was being done by his country to stop the attacks.

The Nigerian community in South Africa had confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West in South Africa.

The group, led by Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, said that they had reported the incident to the Nigeria Mission and South African Police.

The Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement described the attacks as an unnecessary setback.

She advised Nigerians to be extra cautious, saying it appears the South African Government seems to have no control over the attacks.