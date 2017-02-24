Amnesty International Defends Report On Extra-Judicial Killings

Amnesty International Nigeria has been defending the damming reports on the Nigeria Military.

The report alleges that the military is engage in the killings of innocent civilians in the north east region of Nigeria.

An official of Amnesty International Nigeria, Morayo Adebayo, who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, explained that the report was thoroughly investigated and collated from individuals and NGO’s over time, by the body.

She also alleged that 150 members of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), were killed by the military in the period under review.

Global Rights Watch Accuses Army

The Global Rights Watch, Amnesty International had earlier urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his commitment on accountability and ensure security officers found guilty of maltreatment and dehumanising citizens, face the full weight of the law.

Amnesty International Nigeria condemned death penalty as capital punishment gradually being embraced by states, underscoring that it must be abolished.

The conflict and crisis in the north east and the issue of continuous torture of citizens by the Nigeria security forces.

In the 2016 report, the Human Rights Watch group urged the Nigerian government to keep its promise on accountability and human rights.