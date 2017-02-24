Dogara Congratulates Akeredolu As Ondo Governor

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on his swearing-in as the 6th democratically elected governor of Ondo State.

He described the new governor as “A learned colleague whose dedication, commitment, determination and dogged spirit eventually earned him victory at the polls.”

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, Dogara also expressed confidence in Akeredolu’s ability to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State, and thanked the people for choosing APC at the polls.

“Governor Akeredolu is not just a thorough bred professional and respected senior advocate, he has always been genuinely passionate about the plight of the people, and I have a good reason to believe that this will translate to fruitful and people oriented leadership.”

“Choosing APC at the polls is a wise step by the good people of Ondo as well as a vote of confidence on both the party’s ideology, policies and the APC Federal Government.

“I am confident that the governor will progressively justify this trust and support as the days go by”, the Speaker said.

He prayed that the Almighty God to grants the governor the wisdom of Solomon, strength of character and good health to excel in this onerous task.