FG Sacks Directors Of NCAA

All 10 directors at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have been removed on the orders of the Federal Government.

The announcement of their sack was confirmed by the General Manager, Public Affairs in the agency, Mr Sam Aderugboye.

Those affected by the purge include the Director of Finance and Accounts, Salawu Ozigi; Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Dr. Joyce Nkemakolam; Director of Administration, Mr Aba Ejembi, and Director of Licensing, Mr Emmanuel Ogunbami.

Others are Director of Airworthiness, Benedict Adeyileka; Director of Air Transport Regulation, Justus Wariya, and Director of Consumer Protection, Adamu Abdullahi.

Also sacked by the Federal Government were the Director of General Aviation, Ayodele Sasegbon and Director of Human Resources, Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi.

No reason was given for their removal, but the affected directors have been asked to hand over to their immediate deputies.

In October 2016, the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, had announced an impending restructuring of agencies, including the NCAA and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.