Leicester City Sack Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been sacked, nine months after leading them to the Premier League Title.

The Foxes are one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left.

His remarkable achievement with a squad worth £55million saw him named as FIFA coach of the year.

But the Italian was unable to replicate his success this season.

Managerial Career

Ranieri began his managerial career in the lower leagues in Italy during the late 1980s, and made his name at Cagliari, whom he took from Serie C1 up to Serie A in successive seasons.

He later went on to manage Napoli, where he led the team to qualify for the UEFA Cup, only to be sacked the following season.

In 1993, he joined Fiorentina, and immediately led them to Serie A promotion, also winning the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana in 1996, before moving to Spain in 1997, to manage Valencia and then Atlético Madrid.