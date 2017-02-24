MFM Beat Enugu Rangers 2-1 In NPFL Clash

MFM FC on Friday defeated champions Enugu Rangers 2-1 in a matchday 10 tie of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

During the match played at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, Sikiru Olatunbosun fired a screamer to put the Lagos club ahead in the 32nd minute.

Stephen Odey increased the goal tally in the 56th minute, just as Bobby Clement pulled one back for the Flying Antelopes 10 minutes to full time.

MFM have moved to the second spot with 16 points while Rangers are 16th with nine points on the league table.