Military Condemns Report By Amnesty International

The Nigerian Military has strongly condemned Amnesty International’s report, calling it false and an attempt to mislead the international community and Nigerians.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, explains that the military is a disciplined organisation and cannot afford to go against the rule of engagement.

Earlier, Amnesty International released a report alleging that the military engages in the killing of innocent civilians in the north east region of Nigeria.

Army Dismisses Allegations

But the Defence headquarters had denied allegations levelled against them by the Amnesty International, describing it as false and intended to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Military.

In a statement signed by the Army Spokesperson, Brig-General Rabe Abubakar, the Army “Without mincing words, the allegations contained in the said report are not only inconceivable but also have no place in the Nigerian Military”

“In as much as the Nigerian Military acknowledges and respects the views and constructive criticism of individuals, groups or even international organizations, including Amnesty International, it will not fall for not accepting this deliberate falsehood”.