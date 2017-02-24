Minister Condemns Rampant Industrial Action By Health Workers

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has rated the health ministry as the worst when it comes to cases of industrial actions by workers in Nigeria.

Dr. Ehanire made the comments during an inspection visit to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He, however, commended the management of the institution for the achievements recorded.

“The Ministry of Health unfortunately has the record as the most strike prone ministry in the entire country, whereas hospital service is supposed to be an essential service.

“I have always told people no matter your differences, let us be able to iron them out; we can talk even for three months, six months and we will find a solution,” he said.

The minister made a donation of 120 million Naira to the establishment courtesy of the Federal Government and the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Highlighting some of the feats recorded, the Chief Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Sunday Olotu, said the institution has increased the Internally Generated Revenue among others.

“We have increased the internally generated revenue to 128 million Naira in 2013, to 126 million Naira in 2014, to 157 million Naira in 2015, and 164 million Naira in 2016.

“The average patient load of 28,000 showing a 5,000 increase from 2012 to 2016 is a reflection of two things.

“First the quality of healthcare service delivery, secondly it may also show the increase in mental health maladies in the society,” he said.