MNJFT: Over 1,300 Boko Haram Members Surrendered In January

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says at least 1,300 members of the Boko Haram terrorist group voluntarily surrendered in January.

The Head of Missions of the task force, Mr Sanusi Abdullahi, announced this at a meeting of Defense Chiefs from the Lake Chad Basin Authority.

He asked the governments of the affected countries to sustain efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The meeting, which held on Friday in Abuja, was attended by Defense Chiefs from Chad, Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Benin.

For the past few days, they have been deliberating on how to improve security in the Lake Chad region through multilateral cooperation.

In spite of the remarkable efforts made in curtailing the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and other security threats, Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mansur Dan Ali, said peace building and rehabilitation should be given priority.

High point of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding among participating countries.

The defense chiefs expressed optimism that the development would translate into peace and stability in the region.